Weezer Will Play 'OK Human' Live For First Time During Upcoming Live Stream

After releasing OK Human at the beginning of the year, Weezer will play through the album live for the first time ever.

The band announced on Thursday (March 25) that they'll be airing a special live stream in April — which is, of course, the next best thing to an in-person gig.

“On April 16th, we invite each and every one of you to stare at your screens while we perform OK Human for the first time ever (along with all your favorite Weezer songs),” the band wrote on social media.

Weezer will also be joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

While the original stream will take place on April 16, the band will re-air the event two more times the next day for Asian, Australian, and European fans.