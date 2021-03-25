Weezer Will Play 'OK Human' Live For First Time During Upcoming Live Stream
By Eliot Hill
March 25, 2021
After releasing OK Human at the beginning of the year, Weezer will play through the album live for the first time ever.
The band announced on Thursday (March 25) that they'll be airing a special live stream in April — which is, of course, the next best thing to an in-person gig.
“On April 16th, we invite each and every one of you to stare at your screens while we perform OK Human for the first time ever (along with all your favorite Weezer songs),” the band wrote on social media.
Weezer will also be joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
While the original stream will take place on April 16, the band will re-air the event two more times the next day for Asian, Australian, and European fans.
Tickets are on sale now and are only $20. Superfans can also partake in a VIP experience which includes a 30-minute Q&A with Weezer after the stream on the first date for an additional $45. Merch is also available to commemorate the event! You can grab your ticket here.
Aside from preparing for the stream, Rivers Cuomo recently revealed Weezer has another four albums and a musical in the works. “I think they’re going to be eight songs apiece. They’re called Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter and together they’re called Weezer Seasons,” he said at the time of the albums.
If you're eager to see the band on tour, Weezer's dates with Fall Out Boy and Green Day are apparently still happening this summer.
