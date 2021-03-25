Why March 27th Matters in Rock History

It’s March 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Sammy Hagar played his first gig with Van Halen as part of their 112-date North American tour.

In 1981, AC/DC released their album Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap in America.

In 1979, Eric Clapton married George Harrison’s ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, in Tucson, Arizona.

In 1984, Metallica made their live U-K debut with a gig at London’s Marquee.

In 1987, U2 performed on the roof of a downtown L-A store as they made the video for “Where the Streets Have No Name.” It brought traffic to a standstill and attracted thousands of spectators. Police eventually had to shut the shoot down, which you can see in the video.

In 1965, Jeff Beck replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds.

And in 2007, Scott Weiland’s wife was arrested on suspicion of burning over ten-thousand dollars’ worth of his belongings outside of their Southern California home. When police arrived they found a bin of smoldering clothes. Earlier in the day, the couple left two rooms at a luxury hotel vandalized following an argument.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

