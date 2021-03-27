Beyoncé Robbed Of $1 Million In Stolen Goods In Storage Unit Heist

Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to have their storage units targeted by thieves.

Three of the “Drunk in Love” singer’s Los Angeles-area storage units — which reportedly contained “handbags, kids toys and photos belonging to one of Beyoncé's stylists” — were robbed of $1 million dollars in stolen effects, TMZ reported Saturday (March 27).

According to what law enforcement sources told the celebrity gossip outlet, the burglars, who remain at large, broke into Beyoncé's unit before making off with tons of expensive items belonging to the Grammy winner, including pricey dresses and handbags.

Apparently, the crooks made more than one hit on Beyoncé's storage units, including one that was being rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment. TMZ, who reports that the robbers made multiple hits on the units earlier this month, returned within a week to swipe all three units housed within the same facility, with the majority of the missing items from the first robbery all belonging to the “Flawless” musician.

At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department, who has yet to make an arrest, is still investigating the break-in robbery.

Beyoncé is just the latest victim in a string of celebrity storage unit heists that have transpired in recent months. In January, Miley Cyrus’ storage units were hit by thieves (again) who got away with tons of clothes, family photos, and other personal mementos.

