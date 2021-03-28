Amy Lee Reveals How Billie Eilish Inspired Evanescence's New Album

After nearly a year of rolling out new singles, Evanescence released The Bitter Truth — their first album of new material in over a decade — on Friday (March 26).

Ahead of its release, Amy Lee explained to Consequence of Sound how Billie Eilish inspired the collection of songs. "I listen to all kinds of music. If I’m being completely honest, I don’t listen to rock, mostly. It’s not that I don’t like it. Of course I do. I really love the new Bring Me the Horizon album a lot. That’s my favorite new rock album in a good while. But, my tastes are all over the place," she divulged. "I really do love good pop — like good, dark pop. So, with Billie Eilish, even more than her style, which is very dark, what I really love about her is just her authenticity. She’s just being completely herself. I see a lot of things in her that remind me of myself, especially when I was younger."

"I get inspired by all kinds of things, even if it’s just in the way that somebody arranged the songs,"the singer added. "Like, 'Oh, they didn’t end on the chorus. Why don’t we do something like that?'”

Earlier this month, Evanescence revealed that they'll also be releasing a graphic novel series called Echoes From the Void that was inspired by The Bitter Truth. The first installment is available for pre-order and will ship in June.

Photo: Getty Images