Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Body Language,' Shares Release Date

By Katrina Nattress

March 29, 2021

It's official: Blake Shelton's releasing a new album called Body Language, and it's coming out May 21! The country star broke the exciting news on Twitter Monday (March 29).

"The moment you’ve ALL been waiting for.. Excited to release my 12th studio album #BodyLanguage on May 21!" he wrote alongside a photo of the album's cover. "I’m very proud of what we have put together and can’t wait for y’all to hear this album!!!"

The announcement comes after Shelton confirmed he was working on a new album during a visit to the Bobby Bones Show in January, after the release of its lead single, "Minimum Wage."

See Shelton's announcement post below.

Though "Minimum Wage" at its core is a love song about his fiance Gwen Stefani, Shelton has received backlash for being "tone deaf" during a time when a lot of Americans are out of work.

During a chat with Cody Alan, the singer-songwriter addressed the criticism. "I didn't think that hard about the message of the song. It's such a fun lyric," Shelton confessed. "It seems there is always a dust-up these days no matter what, but, you know, the message of this song is basically, not having a lot of money sucks, but if you've got love, that sure makes things a lot easier."

"I love that it was an upbeat message and an up-tempo song, and I just think it's a blast. It's definitely not brain surgery," he added. "It's a classic country theme that I was proud to record."

Photo: Getty Images

