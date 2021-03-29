It's official: Blake Shelton's releasing a new album called Body Language, and it's coming out May 21! The country star broke the exciting news on Twitter Monday (March 29).

"The moment you’ve ALL been waiting for.. Excited to release my 12th studio album #BodyLanguage on May 21!" he wrote alongside a photo of the album's cover. "I’m very proud of what we have put together and can’t wait for y’all to hear this album!!!"

The announcement comes after Shelton confirmed he was working on a new album during a visit to the Bobby Bones Show in January, after the release of its lead single, "Minimum Wage."

See Shelton's announcement post below.