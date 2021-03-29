Conor McGregor Could Fight On The Las Vegas Strip Again This Summer

There are big plans for the UFC organization in Las Vegas this summer, reported the Las Vegas Review Journal.

UFC president Dana White said he hopes to hold UFC 264 at T-Mobile arena on July 10th with a full stadium of fans.

The plan for now is to have Conor McGregor headline the event, fighting against lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, though the fight hasn't been signed yet.

It's still unclear whether or not T-Mobile stadium will be able to host a full capacity of guests by that date..

Right now, the Golden Knights are only able to allow 20 percent capacity inside the arena.

According to Nevada regulations, venues are currently able to host 50 percent capacity if there are plans in place for social distancing.

White said that UFC officials are meeting this week to discuss whether or not the arena will be able to allow fans. But for now, he insists that the organization is taking an "all-or-nothing" approach for allowing spectators.

One possible hold-up in the plan to host the event on that date could be the NHL playoff schedule. It is possible that Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final could take place as late as the 9th of July.