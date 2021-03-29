Fifth Death Reported Following Record Flooding In Nashville

A fifth person has died following the heavy rains and record flooding over the weekend, FOX 17 reports. Director of Cheatham County Emergency Management Edwin Hogan confirmed that a man was found around Highway 12 and Tennessee Waltz Parkway around 10 p.m. Sunday (March 28) after getting swept away by flood waters in Ashland City.

More than 7 inches of rain fell over the weekend in Nashville, making it the second-largest two-day rainfall total in the city's history and even causing a mudslide to trap apartment residents in Antioch.

According to the FOX 17, Hogan said the 60-year-old man, whose name has not been released publicly, bypassed the barriers blocking the flooded road. When the fire department arrived, his body was found outside his vehicle.

The flooding across the mid-state claimed four other lives over the weekend, the news outlet reports. The body of 70-year-old Garry Cole was found inside a submerged car in flooded creek waters by the Walmart at Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. Douglas Hammond, 65, was found on the Nashboro Village golf course; police believe he was swept away after his car ran off the road. Two victims were found near a homeless camp near Wentworth-Caldwell park off Nolensville Pike: 64-year-old Fredrick Richards and a 46-year-old unnamed woman.

Photo: Getty Images