Justin Bieber's New Tattoo Draws Mixed Reaction From His Mom
By Regina Star
March 29, 2021
Just when you thought Justin Bieber ran out of room for another tattoo, the Biebs makes a way out of no way.
The tattoo-clad singer-songwriter added another illustration on his body this Saturday (March 27) when he unveiled a new peach tattoo buzzed across his neck. Bieber got the fruit symbol in honor of his latest single, “Peaches,” a track featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon that appears on his newly-released album Justice.
“🍑✏️ @_dr_woo_,” Bieber captioned the buzzy snapshot on Instagram, garnering almost 3 million likes and tens of thousands of comments.
Among the commenters was the pop star’s mother, Pattie Mallette, who still hasn’t adjusted to her son’s ink obsession. "Don’t you have enough yet? 😩” she commented under the photo with a weary face emoji.
The peach tattoo shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he previously teased the possibility of getting the fuzzy fruit “somewhere” on his body. However, while Bieber clearly has a fascination with getting tatted up, the singer admits he does have his limits.
"Maybe I'll get like a small peach on my body somewhere," Bieber said in a recent interview. “I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands and so I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands."
He explained, “Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know," the star continued. "I just — but that's really one of my only places left or my feet or my legs."
Photo: Getty Images