Justin Bieber's New Tattoo Draws Mixed Reaction From His Mom

Just when you thought Justin Bieber ran out of room for another tattoo, the Biebs makes a way out of no way.

The tattoo-clad singer-songwriter added another illustration on his body this Saturday (March 27) when he unveiled a new peach tattoo buzzed across his neck. Bieber got the fruit symbol in honor of his latest single, “Peaches,” a track featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon that appears on his newly-released album Justice.

“🍑✏️ @_dr_woo_,” Bieber captioned the buzzy snapshot on Instagram, garnering almost 3 million likes and tens of thousands of comments.

Among the commenters was the pop star’s mother, Pattie Mallette, who still hasn’t adjusted to her son’s ink obsession. "Don’t you have enough yet? 😩” she commented under the photo with a weary face emoji.