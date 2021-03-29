Mike Posner Is Climbing Mt. Everest To Fundraise For A Detroit Nonprofit

Mike Posner is climbing Mount Everest for a local non-profit law firm.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, 33, explained he was inspired by his dad’s four-decade career as a defense attorney. That’s how the Detroit native opted to benefit the Detroit Justice Center as he embarks on his climb.

Posner is raising money for the organization through a Go Fund Me campaign, which has raised nearly $7,000 of its $250,000 goal as of Monday afternoon (March 29).

On the Go Fund Me page, Posner revealed what led him to set his sights on Everest:

“After my dad passed away, I felt stuck under the weight of my own life. In 2019, I walked across America in order to find out who I was when I wasn’t Mike Posner, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter.’”

“…Two weeks after I finished walking, I began training with my Coach Dr. Jon Kedrowski. While the Walk Across America was about myself, I want my climb to be about others. My father, rest his soul, was a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years before he died.”

“That’s why I’ve decided to dedicate my climb to raising funds for the Detroit Justice Center- the only organization of it's kind doing criminal justice reform work that would make my dad beam with joy - and it's led by Black women.”

In 2019, Posner trekked nearly 3,000 miles across the country. The six-month journey — which included an airlift to the hospital after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in Colorado — culminated with a dive into the Pacific Ocean.

Posner dubbed it a life-changing journey, and knew as he crossed the Rocky Mountains in Colorado that his next goal would be to climb Mount Everest.

“I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to support them,” Posner wrote of the Detroit Justice Center. “I need your help. Please donate whatever you feel called to do. If you aren’t in a position to donate, please post or share this link. I thank you. I love you. Keep Going.”

Photo: Getty Images