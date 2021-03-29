Utah Man Tried Cheering Up Friend By Shooting At Ex-Girlfriend's House

A Utah man is facing many charges after allegedly being involved in a drive-by shooting, reported Deseret News.

Police heard gunshots and squealing tires in the early morning hours of March 16th. When they searched the area, they saw a Kearns home had bullet holes in the from window along with four shell casings on the ground outside.

The homeowner said that he and a few others were in the living room when they heard the gunshots.

Police watched doorbell video surveillance and saw that a Toyota Camry had pulled up and fired four shots at the home. They then saw that an SUV had pulled up afterward but quickly left when the homeowner shot at it.

Police saw the SUV fleeing and pulled it over. Inside was Brandon Alex Quilter Watson, 20, and a 15-year-old boy.

The group had apparently just been at a friend's house partying. They came to the home to "cheer up a friend who had just broken up with his girlfriend."

Watson and the teen had also allegedly gone to slash the tires of the new boyfriend's vehicle.

The group is being accused of then going back to the party and bragging about what they had done.

After Watson's arrest, police served a search warrant at his Murray home and found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. The bomb squad "confirmed that it was an explosive or incendiary device."