VIDEO: Man Traveling U.S. In 'Real Life Mario Kart' Brings Joy To Arizona

By Ginny Reese

March 29, 2021

Real Mario Kart In Tokyo

A man in his "real life Mario Kart" is making his way across the country, spreading joy to people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

Joshua Schaffer began riding go kart around his hometown of Chicago last summer. He said, "I get people waving to me from their balconies and just strangers waving all the time."

He decided to take the tour to other states as well.

He's traveled all across the country in his go kart, including Georgia, Indiana, Oregon, and Washington.

He said that the go kart can travel up to 25 miles per hour. "I'm real good at drifting it too," he said.

Schaffer made a stop in Old Town Scottsdale and even gave others a chance to drive it around. He even got pulled over by a Phoenix Police officer who wanted to give it a try.

He said, "It's real cool to get videos of them. I post videos on my TikTok of people trying it."

Schaffer's main goal with the tour is just to bring smiles to others' faces.

"People just need to have more happiness in their life so I just do this to bring a smile and spread joy," he said.

Photo: Getty Images

