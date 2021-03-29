VIDEO: Man Traveling U.S. In 'Real Life Mario Kart' Brings Joy To Arizona

A man in his "real life Mario Kart" is making his way across the country, spreading joy to people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

Joshua Schaffer began riding go kart around his hometown of Chicago last summer. He said, "I get people waving to me from their balconies and just strangers waving all the time."

He decided to take the tour to other states as well.

He's traveled all across the country in his go kart, including Georgia, Indiana, Oregon, and Washington.

He said that the go kart can travel up to 25 miles per hour. "I'm real good at drifting it too," he said.