VIDEO: Man Traveling U.S. In 'Real Life Mario Kart' Brings Joy To Arizona
By Ginny Reese
March 29, 2021
A man in his "real life Mario Kart" is making his way across the country, spreading joy to people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
Joshua Schaffer began riding go kart around his hometown of Chicago last summer. He said, "I get people waving to me from their balconies and just strangers waving all the time."
He decided to take the tour to other states as well.
He's traveled all across the country in his go kart, including Georgia, Indiana, Oregon, and Washington.
He said that the go kart can travel up to 25 miles per hour. "I'm real good at drifting it too," he said.
This Chicago man is making his way across the country...riding around in his real life mario kart! His goal is to spread positivity and cheer amid the pandemic. He’s in the area for a few more weeks if anyone wants a ride in Old Town Scottsdale! @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/b0AzVbN1J2— Irene Snyder FOX10 (@IreneSnyderTV) March 28, 2021
Schaffer made a stop in Old Town Scottsdale and even gave others a chance to drive it around. He even got pulled over by a Phoenix Police officer who wanted to give it a try.
He said, "It's real cool to get videos of them. I post videos on my TikTok of people trying it."
Schaffer's main goal with the tour is just to bring smiles to others' faces.
"People just need to have more happiness in their life so I just do this to bring a smile and spread joy," he said.
Photo: Getty Images