Drake Gives Shoutout To Lady Longhorns After Maryland Upset

Famous Toronto Raptors fan Drake was rooting for the underdogs on Sunday when the Lady Longhorns punched their ticket to the Elite Eight.

"VEGAS RUN ME MY UPSET MONEY" the "What's Next" rapper shared on his Instagram story with a photo of the Texas vs Maryland game on his TV.

He followed that up with another Instagram story where he can be heard saying "Hook ‘em. Great game ladies, incredible game.”

The sixth seeded Lady Longhorns stunned college basketball fans when they knocked the Terps out of NCAA women's tournament with their 64-61 win.

Maryland was heavily favored to win Sunday's game since they came in with the highest scoring offense in the country, but Texas pulled through.