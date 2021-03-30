Former Steelers Player Provides Update After Infant Son's Surgery

Switzer said doctors assured the family "they found what they're looking for in order to operate" while scanning the Christian Monday morning prior to taking him back for surgery.

"We’re grateful they’ve located what’s been a mystery for far too long now," Switzer tweeted. "We’re praying God guides the surgeons as they operate and that this is the last time our sweet boy has to go through anything of this magnitude ever again."

Christian initially tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the hospital, where he woke up in his own blood, earlier this month, according to Switzer's Twitter account.

The 9-month-old initially underwent surgery on March 7 and was discharged on March 10, but later experienced significant bleeding once again days later.

Switzer said his son went through a transfusion on March 21, but, unfortunately, none of the tests gave a diagnosis of his bleeding, leading to the decision to transfer to Boston Children's Hospital.

Doctors in Boston initially called the situation a "vascular anomaly" and had a plan in place for different tests to run in order to find the source, according to Switzer.

Photo: Getty Images