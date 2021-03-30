Judge Releases 'Zip Tie Guy' And Mother To Home Confinement Ahead Of Trial

Two people connected to the riot at the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail, a federal judge ruled on Monday (March 29). Eric Munchel, also known as "Zip Tie Guy," and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, have been released to home confinement prior to trial for their roles during the riot on January 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ordered the release of the pair and placed them on home confinement after multiple appellate judges questioned why they were still detained. According to FOX 17, their conditioned release means their locations will be monitored and they are banned from using the internet or contacting anyone involved in the events at the Capitol.

One of the striking images captured during the events at the Capitol included a man, later identified as Munchel, in camouflage holding several sets of flexible plastic handcuffs while hopping a divider inside the Senate Chamber. However, according to Federal Appellate Judge Gregory S. Katsas, the cuffs were found "by chance" and he had "never threatened to use them," News Channel 5 reports.

Another appellate judge, Judge Judith Rogers, said neither Munchel nor Eisenhart "pose a threat of 'using force to promote [their] political ends,'" therefore they should be released from custody.

Munchel, a former Nashville bartender, and Eisenhart, of Georgia, are charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds as well as conspiracy and civil disorder. If convicted, they could each face up to 20 years in prison.

The pair will appear before a federal court via videoconferencing on April 13.

Photos: Getty Images