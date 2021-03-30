Luke Combs Was So Inspired By A Beer-Loving Fan He Wrote A New Song
By Lindsey Smith
March 30, 2021
Luke Combs is proving he can find inspiration for new songs anywhere — including tweets from fans.
Recently, Combs has been sharing new songs with fans on social media as he preps his next album.
On Monday (March 29), a superfan named Billy McKee tweeted a silly photo from his weekend wedding. The pic features his groomsmen all drinking Miller Lite beer while the groom is down on one knee with the beer box on his head.
He tagged the beer brand and the singer hoping to get noticed by them. Instead, he got something far greater from the chart-topping singer: a new song.
Man @MillerLite and @lukecombs if you guys don’t reply back to this photo I don’t know even know what to say!! This was my wedding this Saturday March 27th! pic.twitter.com/om6CIocgIH— Billy McKee (@bmckee41) March 29, 2021
That same day, Combs took to Twitter to reply to McKee — or Beer Box Head Guy as he called the fan — in a video. As it turns out, while he was working on new songs he came across the tweet and was instantly inspired to write a song.
“Absolutely inspired this song… I know I have a lot of beer songs but here's another one,” Combs said in the video before jumping into "We Still Drink Beer."
Combs sings in the chorus: "We'd still drink beer / We'd still get loud / We'd still turn 'em up, catch us a buzz while the sun goes down / 'Til every last drop in the world is gone or the good Lord calls us home / Long as we're down here / We still drink beer."
There's also one line in the new song that's sure to be our go-to photo captions this summer: "One small sip for man, cold cans for all mankind."
Once McKee saw the video he had the most epic reaction: “I can’t believe this just happened he is my f****** favorite country singer of all time!!!!!”
Listen to the full song below.
One small sip for man, cold cans for all mankind. "We Still Drink Beer." @MillerLite @bmckee41 pic.twitter.com/Y1XGwe3P41— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 29, 2021
Photo: Getty Images