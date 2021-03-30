Luke Combs Was So Inspired By A Beer-Loving Fan He Wrote A New Song

That same day, Combs took to Twitter to reply to McKee — or Beer Box Head Guy as he called the fan — in a video. As it turns out, while he was working on new songs he came across the tweet and was instantly inspired to write a song.

“Absolutely inspired this song… I know I have a lot of beer songs but here's another one,” Combs said in the video before jumping into "We Still Drink Beer."

Combs sings in the chorus: "We'd still drink beer / We'd still get loud / We'd still turn 'em up, catch us a buzz while the sun goes down / 'Til every last drop in the world is gone or the good Lord calls us home / Long as we're down here / We still drink beer."

There's also one line in the new song that's sure to be our go-to photo captions this summer: "One small sip for man, cold cans for all mankind."

Once McKee saw the video he had the most epic reaction: “I can’t believe this just happened he is my f****** favorite country singer of all time!!!!!”

Listen to the full song below.