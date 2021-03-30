Meghan Markle Thanks Chicago Nonprofit Workers With Specially-Baked Cake

Meghan Markle used lemons from her garden to make a cake for a Chicago nonprofit organization.

The sweet gesture serves as a “thank you,” and as a way to mark Women’s History Month.

Celeb Chef José Andrés launched the World Central Kitchen (WCK). The organization has since partnered with the Sussex’s foundation Archewell, aiming to help combat hunger, according to Today and Fox 32.

Here’s what WCK shared on Instagram after receiving the cake:

"In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons 🍋 from her garden!"

"Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals."

"Women are on the frontlines of our work: making & serving meals, volunteering, and leading businesses & organizations that serve their communities each day."

"Support the women-owned businesses partnering with WCK and the families we serve at wck.org/iwd2021."

Today, noting Markle as an avid baker, also shared a note the Duke and Duchess sent to WCK:

"In breaking bread, in connecting in a safe way today, you’re signaling that you hear each other, see each other, and will be there for each other. Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!). To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — our small token of thanks, from our home to yours."