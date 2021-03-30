New Orleans To Host 'Adult Easter Egg Hunt' With Food And Liquor

Easter is almost here and that means those who celebrate are busy planning egg hunts and family trips to see the Easter Bunny. As they prepare their celebrations, however, many parades and community events have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. To help combat the canceled parades, one event plans to offer a unique twist to the traditional Easter egg hunt.

Tucker Mendoza is organizing an egg hunt on Saturday (April 3) meant for adults along a three-mile trek in the Bywater, Marigny, and French Quarter, according to The New Orleans Advocate. During the event, egg hunters will visit participating businesses along the route and find trays of eggs that they can choose from.

Instead of candy and the normal treasures found inside the hidden eggs, participants will find prizes like stuffed bunnies, rhinestone jewelry, and even coupons redeemable for cash. Mendoza said food and liquor will be involved as well, with participating businesses offering special drinks and snacks for egg hunters.

Tickets for the egg hunt are $10 and can be found here. Price of admission includes a custom egg-collecting bag, face mask, and wrist band that allows participants to hunt eggs inside various businesses. The event is limited to 50 participants, and registration ends Friday.

Photo: Getty Images