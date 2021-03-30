Steelers Sign 2 More Veterans Amid Busy Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more veteran offensive players to their roster amid a busy offseason.

Running back Kalen Ballage and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward both agreed to one-year contracts on Tuesday (March 30), the Steelers' announced in a news release shared on their official website.

Ballage, a former Arizona State standout and fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in 35 games and made eight starts. He enters his fourth NFL season with 201 carries for 629 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 52 receptions for 285 yards, having previously played for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers.

Coward, a former Old Dominion University standout, went undrafted before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2017. He appeared in 30 career games and made 15 starts, with the majority of playing time coming during the past two seasons.

Coward spent the majority of his rookie and 2018 season on the Bears' practice squad, having switched from defensive to offensive line. He then appeared in 29 games, making 10 starts in 2019 and five in 2020, which included 11 starts at right guard, three at left guard and one at right tackle.

The Steelers have already made several financial moves during the offseason, which included granting starting cornerback Steven Nelson's release, cutting starting linebacker Vince Williams and allowing starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree to pursue other options in free agency, eventually signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh also agreed to a new, reworked contract with starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month in an effort to free up cap space.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Roethlisberger's new contract includes a $12.925 million signing bonus, a $1.075 million base salary and "four voidable years to spread out the cap hit," which would technically make it a deal through 2025, voiding after the season.

The Steelers also agreed to a new one-year contract with star wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster earlier this month.

