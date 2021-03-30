Feedback

Why March 30th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 30, 2021

It’s March 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, The Ramones played their first-ever show. It took place at New York’s Performance Studio.

In 1967, the cover for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Bandw as photographed at a London studio. Cardboard cutouts and wax figures were used to represent the Beatles’ heroes like Edgar Allan Poe, Lenny Bruce, Bob Dylanand others.

In 2003, Limp Bizkitunveiled their new guitarist, Mike Smith, who replaced Wes Borland.Borland left the band in 2001 due to creative differences but returned in 2004.

In 1984, Greg Lake left Asia and was replaced by the band’s original bassist and singer, John Wetton.

In 1975, Jeff Beckreleased his first solo album, Blow by Blow.

In 2004, Marilyn Manson fired his guitarist, John 5.When asked why he was axed, the rocker said, “Maybe it had something to do with the fact that I don’t drink or do drugs.”

In 1985, Phil Collinsstarted a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “One More Night,” his second number one song in America.

And in 1992, at Bearsville Studios in Woodstock, New York, R.E.M. began recording sessions for their album Automatic for the People.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

