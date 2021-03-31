Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak To Release 'Leave The Door Open' Live Single

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic venture is releasing a special edition of their single, "Leave the Door Open (Live)."

On Tuesday (March 30), it was announced that a jewel case CD single of their track featuring cover art from their 2021 Grammy performance will be available for purchase on Friday. The song features the minute-long intro track by Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins. "Due to popular demand (and by demand I mean andy’s close relatives and 2 people I employ) we proudly present, #LeaveTheDoorOpen LIVE!," Mars captioned the announcement post via social media, adding "Swear this is even more collectible."

The song serves as the lead single from the duo's debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The LP, which doesn't have a release date just yet, might feature H.E.R. and Victoria Monét as the two recently shared some suspect posts about auditioning for the pair.

Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open (Live)" CD single is available for pre-order and will be on sale through April 5.