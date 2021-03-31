'Game Changer' Device Used In Las Vegas Schools To Detect COVID-19

Thanks to one small Las Vegas private school, a non-invasive, wearable device that can detect COVID-19 symptoms got approved this month.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that the devices, called the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor, can externally pick up biometric signals from the body that show possible signs of the virus.

The devices are armbands that are about the size of a deck of cards and "whisper-light, silent and smooth to the touch."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, studies showed that the device correctly identified 98.6% of positive cases and 94.5% of negative cases.

Jeremy Gregersen, head of school at The Meadows, said that he wanted to be a part of the solution.

He wrote in an email:

"We felt that the device, being non-invasive and incredibly accurate, could be a game-changer for keeping kids in school both on our campus and around the world."