Feedback

'Game Changer' Device Used In Las Vegas Schools To Detect COVID-19

By Ginny Reese

March 31, 2021

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-SCHOOL

Thanks to one small Las Vegas private school, a non-invasive, wearable device that can detect COVID-19 symptoms got approved this month.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that the devices, called the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor, can externally pick up biometric signals from the body that show possible signs of the virus.

The devices are armbands that are about the size of a deck of cards and "whisper-light, silent and smooth to the touch."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, studies showed that the device correctly identified 98.6% of positive cases and 94.5% of negative cases.

Jeremy Gregersen, head of school at The Meadows, said that he wanted to be a part of the solution.

He wrote in an email:

"We felt that the device, being non-invasive and incredibly accurate, could be a game-changer for keeping kids in school both on our campus and around the world."

Tiger Tech CEO Harris Wittels said in a statement:

"We see this as a game-changer. Right now, the goal is to get everyone back to their daily routines. This means more people back at work, more students safely back in schools, and more opportunities to travel. We believe our device can play a major role in allowing this transition to happen quicker, and most importantly, safer."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'Game Changer' Device Used In Las Vegas Schools To Detect COVID-19

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.