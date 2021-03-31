PHOTO: Tom Brady Gets His Own 'Tattoo' In Response To Bruce Arians' Post
By Jason Hall
March 31, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed off his own tattoo in response to a viral post shared by head coach Bruce Arians.
On Tuesday (March 30), Arians shared a photo of his new tattoo celebrating the Bucs' Super Bowl LV championship, living up to a promise he made prior to the victory.
Brady quote-tweeted Arians' initial post with a photo of himself featuring a fake tattoo of Arians sitting on a boat with a beer in hand during the Bucs' Super Bowl parade in February.
"Looks great coach...I decided to get one too," Brady wrote alongside the three photos.
Looks great coach...I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021
The 68-year-old coach had never previously gotten a tattoo, but promised to do so if the Buccaneers were victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LV.
"I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV#superbowlLVchamps," Arians tweeted.
I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021
In February, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
The 43-year-old threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Bucs after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Photo: Getty Images