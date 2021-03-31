PHOTO: Tom Brady Gets His Own 'Tattoo' In Response To Bruce Arians' Post

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed off his own tattoo in response to a viral post shared by head coach Bruce Arians.

On Tuesday (March 30), Arians shared a photo of his new tattoo celebrating the Bucs' Super Bowl LV championship, living up to a promise he made prior to the victory.

Brady quote-tweeted Arians' initial post with a photo of himself featuring a fake tattoo of Arians sitting on a boat with a beer in hand during the Bucs' Super Bowl parade in February.

"Looks great coach...I decided to get one too," Brady wrote alongside the three photos.