LAPD Investigating Elevator Footage Of Saweetie & Quavo Altercation

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the footage of Saweetie and Quavo's elevator altercation.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ, LAPD detectives have seen the video, which TMZ shared earlier this week, that shows the former couple struggling over an orange Call of Duty case, and now cops want to "meet with both parties, separately, to discuss what went down."

The insider also noted that the incident "could be considered an instance of domestic violence, where both parties are in the wrong." However, the source added that cops want to first "determine what happened before and after the elevator surveillance footage was captured," TMZ reported.

On Tuesday (March 30), the outlet posted a video showing Saweetie and Quavo fighting in an elevator. The surveillance footage, which was reportedly captured prior to their split, begins with the former couple engaging in some sort of struggle over an orange Call of Duty case outside the elevator. After Saweetie appears to throw something in Quavo's direction, she attempts to pick up the box. However, Quavo grabs her sweatshirt and pulls her into the elevator.

While attempting to grab the box from Saweetie, Quavo shoves her to the floor of the elevator. He then grabs the case as Sweetie lays on the ground, seemingly injured. As noted by TMZ, Quavo makes no attempts to help Saweetie as she lays on the floor. Instead, he only stares down at her a few times. Once the elevator doors open on their original floor, Saweetie struggles to get up, but once she does, she limps out of the elevator and the video ends. (See the surveillance footage HERE)

Neither Quavo nor Saweetie has publicly addressed the incident, which reportedly took place in 2020 at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting in North Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images