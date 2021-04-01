Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Health And Safety Protocols For 2021 Home Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced health and safety protocols ahead of their regular season home opener next week.

All fans attending games at PNC Park will be required to wear face masks unless eating or drinking in their ticketed seat and social distancing protocols will apply, according to an official release shared on the Pirates' website.

Guests who fail to adhere to mask requirements will be denied entry and subject to ejection. Anyone who is unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition can contact Pirates Guest Services or notify a PNC Park staff member upon arrival at the ballpark.

PNC Park will be operating at a reduced capacity to start the 2021 MLB season, with fans designated to socially distanced seating pods. Fans are only allowed to sit in their purchased seats in adherence with social distancing guidelines and relocating to other open seats without permission is prohibited.

PNC Park will also operate completely cashless in 2021, with credit and debit cards, as well as Apple/Google Pay payment options accepted. The stadium will also offer a reverse ATM to convert cash into a prepaid Mastercard used to purchase items.

Food and condiments will be limited to prepacked single servings. Tailgating is prohibited as of April 1.

The health and safety protocols are consistent with CDC guidelines and were implemented by experts at Allegheny Health Network with guidance from Major League Baseball.

The Pirates will open the MLB season in a road series against the Chicago Cubs before hosting the Cubs at PNC Park in their first home series beginning next Thursday (April 8.)

Photo: Getty Images