Saweetie Breaks Silence On Elevator Altercation With Quavo

Two days after TMZ posted footage of Saweetie and her then-boyfriend, Quavo, having an altercation inside an elevator, the "Best Friend" rapper released a statement addressing the incident.

"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago," Saweetie told TMZ on Tuesday (April 1). "While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on."

As fans know, Saweetie announced her split from Quavo last month, writing on Twitter, "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

"Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women," she added. "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the footage of Saweetie and Quavo's elevator altercation, which took place in 2020 at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting in North Hollywood. Law enforcement sources recently told TMZ, LAPD detectives have seen the video that shows the former couple struggling over an orange Call of Duty case, and cops want to "meet with both parties, separately, to discuss what went down."

The insider also noted that the incident "could be considered an instance of domestic violence, where both parties are in the wrong." However, the source added that cops want to first "determine what happened before and after the elevator surveillance footage was captured," TMZ reported.

