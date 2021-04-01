Sharon Stone Recalls Britney Spears' Cry For Help In Letter From 2007
By Paris Close
April 1, 2021
Sharon Stone says Britney Spears confided in her during a time when they both “needed help.”
During Wednesday’s (March 31) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Basic Instinct actress recalled the emotional letter the “Gimme More” superstar sent her in 2007 in which she cried out for help.
“Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life ― about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head ― wanting me to help her,” Stone told Kelly Clarkson, recalling Spears’ downward spiral during the mid-‘00s. “I was in a very difficult time of my life and I couldn’t help myself. The truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help.”
Speaking to Spears’ highly publicized conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears, the Beauty of Living Twice author, 63, offered words of empathy. “The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful,” Stone said of Spears, whose legal woes were recently documented in FX’s explosive doc project, Framing Britney Spears. “I can say certainly it’s been very out of control and very awful, more than once, in my life.”
Stone’s harrowing recollection comes a week after Spears cited the Golden Globe winner as one of her inspirations in an appreciation post on Instagram. “These are the women that have truly inspired my life 🌹⭐️👑 !!!!” Spears captioned a slideshow of images that featured Stone, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman, and others. “These cool ladies always add a spark to my day ✨✨✨ !!!!”
In related news, the “Slumber Party” musician recently broke her long-awaited silence on Framing Britney Spears in a recent social media post.
Photo: Getty Images