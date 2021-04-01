Sharon Stone Recalls Britney Spears' Cry For Help In Letter From 2007

Sharon Stone says Britney Spears confided in her during a time when they both “needed help.”

During Wednesday’s (March 31) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Basic Instinct actress recalled the emotional letter the “Gimme More” superstar sent her in 2007 in which she cried out for help.

“Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life ― about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head ― wanting me to help her,” Stone told Kelly Clarkson, recalling Spears’ downward spiral during the mid-‘00s. “I was in a very difficult time of my life and I couldn’t help myself. The truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help.”