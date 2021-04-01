Feedback

Why April 1st Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 1, 2021

It’s April 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1985, David Lee Roth left Van Halen to pursue his solo career.

In 1961, The Beatles began a three-month residency at Hamburg’s Top Ten Club. The band played 92-straight nights, performing seven hours a night on weekdays and eight hours a night on weekends. During that time, the Fab Four lived in the attic above the club.

In 2007, Modest Mouse topped the album chart with We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, which featured new a band member, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

In 2000, Santana started a nine-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Maria Maria.”

In 2001, Crazytown had the number one song in the country with “Butterfly.”

And in 1970, as an April Fool’s joke, John Lennon and Yoko Ono announced in a press release that they planned on undergoing dual sex change operations.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo credit: Getty Images

(H/T: This Day in Music)

Chat About Why April 1st Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.