Why April 1st Matters in Rock History

It’s April 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1985, David Lee Roth left Van Halen to pursue his solo career.

In 1961, The Beatles began a three-month residency at Hamburg’s Top Ten Club. The band played 92-straight nights, performing seven hours a night on weekdays and eight hours a night on weekends. During that time, the Fab Four lived in the attic above the club.

In 2007, Modest Mouse topped the album chart with We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, which featured new a band member, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

In 2000, Santana started a nine-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Maria Maria.”

In 2001, Crazytown had the number one song in the country with “Butterfly.”

And in 1970, as an April Fool’s joke, John Lennon and Yoko Ono announced in a press release that they planned on undergoing dual sex change operations.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo credit: Getty Images

(H/T: This Day in Music)