Britney Spears' Ex-Makeup Artist Says She's Not In Control Of Social Media

Fans of Britney Spears don't believe that the pop superstar is in control of her social media, particularly her recent Instagram post in which she said she was "embarrassed" by the recent Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Billy Brasfield, the star's former make-up artist, has come forward to admit that he spoke to Spears and that she told him she had no control over the recent caption. "I immediately knew it was not her," he told Page Six. "I texted her about it and she texted me back last night. What was upsetting [about the post] — it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on."

Brasfield, who worked with Spears on set of her X Factor stint, as well as her 2013 music video for "Scream & Shout," said that she has looked at herself as a survivor amid the 13-year conservatorship. "Although it might be complicated for her, of course she is invested. It’s her life. She does not like being a victim, she never wanted to be a victim and doesn’t see herself as a victim. She sees herself as a survivor and has navigated this with patience and strategy," he continued.

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to admit she doesn't believe the pop titan is in charge of her social media after one of her replies was removed from the post. "Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time?" the Selling Sunset star wrote in the comment section. "I want to believe you it's you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!"

"They deleted my comment, and it had a bunch of likes on it," Stause said on her Instagram Story later on. "And for me, this is proof. Like, Britney would not have deleted that. We love you, Britney."

Cassie Petrey, who runs Spears social media for the company Crowd Surf, denied that she had a bigger hand in the star's social media presence. "Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram," she wrote in a post in February. "She finds the Google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her."