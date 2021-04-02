Just because Megan Thee Stallion is boo'd up that doesn't mean Hot Girl Summer is canceled... at least that's what the Houston rapper told her fans on Thursday (April 1) after she shared a PDA-filled video with her new boyfriend, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine.

"Hotgirl summer but ... come pick me up after 💙," Meg captioned a video of her kissing Pardi while aboard a yacht.



The 26-year-old rapper doubled down on her Hot Girl forever stance on Twitter, writing, "Hot girl summer ...but my man coming to pick me up." A fan then noted that we're "living by new rules" this year —given that Meg is no longer single — to which the "Beautiful Mistakes" rapper hilariously replied, "We still ain’t show up together but I am calling when I’m ready to go."