Megan Thee Stallion Wears Sexy Bikini As She Kisses BF Pardison Fontaine
By Peyton Blakemore
April 2, 2021
Just because Megan Thee Stallion is boo'd up that doesn't mean Hot Girl Summer is canceled... at least that's what the Houston rapper told her fans on Thursday (April 1) after she shared a PDA-filled video with her new boyfriend, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine.
"Hotgirl summer but ... come pick me up after 💙," Meg captioned a video of her kissing Pardi while aboard a yacht.
The 26-year-old rapper doubled down on her Hot Girl forever stance on Twitter, writing, "Hot girl summer ...but my man coming to pick me up." A fan then noted that we're "living by new rules" this year —given that Meg is no longer single — to which the "Beautiful Mistakes" rapper hilariously replied, "We still ain’t show up together but I am calling when I’m ready to go."
In February, Megan rapper confirmed her relationship with Pardi during an Instagram Live session and additionally defended her new boo from negative comments she'd seen online.
"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said during the IG Live, which was captured in a video by The Shade Room. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."
"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan added.
Pardi later commented on The Shade Room's post, "that's my baby," alongside heart emojis.
