Feedback

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Sexy Bikini As She Kisses BF Pardison Fontaine

By Peyton Blakemore

April 2, 2021

Just because Megan Thee Stallion is boo'd up that doesn't mean Hot Girl Summer is canceled... at least that's what the Houston rapper told her fans on Thursday (April 1) after she shared a PDA-filled video with her new boyfriend, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine.

"Hotgirl summer but ... come pick me up after 💙," Meg captioned a video of her kissing Pardi while aboard a yacht.

The 26-year-old rapper doubled down on her Hot Girl forever stance on Twitter, writing, "Hot girl summer ...but my man coming to pick me up." A fan then noted that we're "living by new rules" this year —given that Meg is no longer single — to which the "Beautiful Mistakes" rapper hilariously replied, "We still ain’t show up together but I am calling when I’m ready to go."

In February, Megan rapper confirmed her relationship with Pardi during an Instagram Live session and additionally defended her new boo from negative comments she'd seen online.

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said during the IG Live, which was captured in a video by The Shade Room. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan added.

Pardi later commented on The Shade Room's post, "that's my baby," alongside heart emojis.

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Chat About Megan Thee Stallion Wears Sexy Bikini As She Kisses BF Pardison Fontaine

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.