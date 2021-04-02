Miranda Lambert Performs Stripped Down Acoustic Version Of 'Settling Down'

Miranda Lambert stripped down her dreamy song “Settling Down.”

The country songbird unveiled a laid-back, acoustic rendition of the song, which appears on her 2019 studio album, Wildcard. Lambert accompanied the newest release of the tune with a video of her performing the record, guitar in hand, from the comfort of her home.

On the contemplative record, Lambert sings, “I’m a wild child and a homing pigeon / Caravan and an empty kitchen / Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds / I'm one heart goin' both directions / One love and a couple of questions” before asking the lingering question, “Am I settlin' up or settlin' down?”

The Grammy-winning recording artist, 37, released the music video for the track amid the ongoing pandemic in 2020. The romantic visual, directed by Trey Fanjoy, also depicted Lambert starring opposite her real-life husband Brendan McLoughlin.

"The 'Settling Down' video is very personal to me because it was filmed at my farm and my husband got to be in the video with me," the “Bluebird” songstress shared in a press statement at the time of its release. "My mom always called me a wild child and a homing pigeon. I always have an itch to find a new adventure, but I'm also always ready to walk through my front door. I feel like a lot of people feel that way, and 'Settling Down' tells the story of being caught between those two feelings."

On May 7, Lambert is anticipated to release her next music project, a collaborative album with the Texan-born singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, titled The Marfa Tapes. So far, the trio has released the singles “In His Arms,”“Am I Right or Amarillo,” and a new version of Lambert’s hit “Tin Man.”

Photo: YouTube