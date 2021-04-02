Red Sox Giving Away Tickets To Healthcare Workers All Season

The Boston Red Sox will welcome healthcare workers to Opening Day at Fenway Park and will continue to offer free tickets to COVID-19 frontline workers throughout the 2021 season.

The Red Sox will return fans at a limited 12% attendance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which includes 100 healthcare heroes who will be given free tickets to the team's first game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday (April 2), CBS Boston reports.

The team also plans to give out 10,000 tickets to healthcare workers throughout the 2021 MLB season.

The Red Sox canceled their originally scheduled Opening Day game on Thursday (April 1) due to rain. The team will hold pregame ceremonies on Friday beginning at 1:40 p.m.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy released a statement obtained by CBS Boston Thursday morning on the postponement.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose, and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”

The Red Sox's Opening Day and pregame ceremonies will begin at 2:10 p.m. on Friday.

Fenway Park will host approximately 4,500 fans amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Photo: Getty Images