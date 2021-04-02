What's Open And Closed On Easter Sunday In DFW

Sunday, April 4, is Easter. Quite a few major retailers will be closed to celebrate the holiday. So if Sunday is your go-to shopping day or you need to make a last-minute run for Easter eggs, check the list below before heading out. Grocery stores and pharmacies are bold.

Open:

Albertsons

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

El Rancho Supermercado

Elrod's Cost Plus Supermarket

Fiesta

Family Dollar

Home Depot

Kmart

Kroger : Store hours vary by location but pharmacies will be closed.

: Store hours vary by location but pharmacies will be closed. Patagonia

Petsmart

Ross Dress For Less

Sprouts

Starbucks

Trader Joe's

Walgreens : Most stores will be open during normal operating hours. Check their store locator for adjusted hours.

: Most stores will be open during normal operating hours. Check their store locator for adjusted hours. Walmart

Whole Foods

Closed:

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Aeropostale

Apple

At Home

Auto Zone

Banana Republic

Barns & Noble

Best Buy

Central Market

Container Store

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar Tree

Express

Foot Locker

Goodwill

Homegoods

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Natural Grocers

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

REI

T.J. Maxx

Tom Thumb

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam's Club

Target

