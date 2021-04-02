What's Open And Closed On Easter Sunday In Indianapolis
By Anna Gallegos
April 2, 2021
Sunday, April 4, is Easter. Quite a few major retailers will be closed to celebrate the holiday. So if Sunday is your go-to shopping day or you need to make a last-minute run for Easter eggs, check the list below before heading out. Grocery stores and pharmacies are bold.
Open:
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Fresh Market: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Family Dollar
- Home Depot
- Kmart
- Kroger: Store hours vary by location but pharmacies will be closed.
- Meijer: Store hours will vary by location but most will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight.
- Petsmart
- Ross Dress For Less
- Starbucks
- Trader Joe's
- Walgreens: Most stores will be open during normal operating hours. Check their store locator for adjusted hours.
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Closed:
- Ace Hardware
- Aldi
- Aeropostale
- Apple
- At Home
- Auto Zone
- Banana Republic
- Barns & Noble
- Best Buy
- Container Store
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar Tree
- Express
- Foot Locker
- Goodwill
- Homegoods
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- REI
- T.J. Maxx
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Von Maur
