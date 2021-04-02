Feedback

What's Open And Closed On Easter Sunday In San Antonio

By Anna Gallegos

April 2, 2021

Sunday, April 4, is Easter. Quite a few major retailers will be closed to celebrate the holiday. So if Sunday is your go-to shopping day or you need to make a last-minute run for Easter eggs, check the list below before heading out. Grocery stores and pharmacies are bold.

Open:

  • Big Lots
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Home Depot
  • Kmart
  • Patagonia
  • Petsmart
  • Ross Dress For Less
  • Sprouts
  • Starbucks
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walgreens: Most stores will be open during normal operating hours. Check their store locator for adjusted hours.
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

Closed:

  • Ace Hardware
  • Aeropostale
  • Apple
  • At Home
  • Auto Zone
  • Banana Republic
  • Barns & Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Central Market
  • Container Store
  • Costco
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dollar Tree
  • Express
  • Foot Locker
  • Goodwill
  • H-E-B
  • Homegoods
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Natural Grocers
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • REI
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tom Thumb
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • Sam's Club
  • Target

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About What's Open And Closed On Easter Sunday In San Antonio

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.