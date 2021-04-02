What's Open And Closed On Easter Sunday In San Antonio

Sunday, April 4, is Easter. Quite a few major retailers will be closed to celebrate the holiday. So if Sunday is your go-to shopping day or you need to make a last-minute run for Easter eggs, check the list below before heading out. Grocery stores and pharmacies are bold.

Open:

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Home Depot

Kmart

Patagonia

Petsmart

Ross Dress For Less

Sprouts

Starbucks

Trader Joe's

Walgreens : Most stores will be open during normal operating hours. Check their store locator for adjusted hours.

: Most stores will be open during normal operating hours. Check their store locator for adjusted hours. Walmart

Whole Foods

Closed:

Ace Hardware

Aeropostale

Apple

At Home

Auto Zone

Banana Republic

Barns & Noble

Best Buy

Central Market

Container Store

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar Tree

Express

Foot Locker

Goodwill

H-E-B

Homegoods

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Natural Grocers

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

REI

T.J. Maxx

Tom Thumb

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam's Club

Target

Photo: Getty Images