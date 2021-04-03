Taylor Swift Seemingly Teases Keith Urban Collaboration 'From The Vault'
Did Taylor Swift just confirm a Keith Urban collab on her new album? It appears so.
The “Bad Blood” singer, who is set to release Fearless (Taylor’s Version) less than a week from now, officially unveiled all the tracks dropping “From the Vault,” including what appears to be a duet with the 53-year-old country rocker.
“The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video,” Swift tweeted Friday (April 2) with a clip revealing a scrambled list of vault songs from the LP, teasing, “Happy decoding!”
After decoding the words in the cryptic video, Swifties were convinced they’d uncovered all the names of the vault songs, including not only her newly-released Maren Morris collab “You All Over Me,” but another team-up called “One of These” featuring Urban.
Other tracks Swifties think will be on Fearless (Taylor’s Version) include “That’s When,” “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “We Were Happy,” “You Don’t,” and “Bye Bye Baby.”
Anyone who follows Swift and Urban knows the country stars have a doting friendship and have performed together many times over the years.
As Swifties will recall, the Grammy-winning songbird was invited on tour with Urban in 2009, and she returned the invitation when he joined her onstage during her “1989 World Tour.”
"Someone absolutely incredible is about to come out on the stage," Swift told the crowd at the time. "This is someone who has sold 20 million records. This is someone who, more importantly, is an amazing human being. I actually opened up for his tour years ago. He's been so wonderful to me. He's one of the most talented people who's ever been born."
