Taylor Swift Seemingly Teases Keith Urban Collaboration 'From The Vault'

Did Taylor Swift just confirm a Keith Urban collab on her new album? It appears so.

The “Bad Blood” singer, who is set to release Fearless (Taylor’s Version) less than a week from now, officially unveiled all the tracks dropping “From the Vault,” including what appears to be a duet with the 53-year-old country rocker.

“The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video,” Swift tweeted Friday (April 2) with a clip revealing a scrambled list of vault songs from the LP, teasing, “Happy decoding!”

After decoding the words in the cryptic video, Swifties were convinced they’d uncovered all the names of the vault songs, including not only her newly-released Maren Morris collab “You All Over Me,” but another team-up called “One of These” featuring Urban.