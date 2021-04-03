Feedback

Taylor Swift Seemingly Teases Keith Urban Collaboration 'From The Vault'

April 3, 2021

Did Taylor Swift just confirm a Keith Urban collab on her new album? It appears so.

The “Bad Blood” singer, who is set to release Fearless (Taylor’s Version) less than a week from now, officially unveiled all the tracks dropping “From the Vault,” including what appears to be a duet with the 53-year-old country rocker.

“The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video,” Swift tweeted Friday (April 2) with a clip revealing a scrambled list of vault songs from the LP, teasing, “Happy decoding!”

After decoding the words in the cryptic video, Swifties were convinced they’d uncovered all the names of the vault songs, including not only her newly-released Maren Morris collab “You All Over Me,” but another team-up called “One of These” featuring Urban.

Other tracks Swifties think will be on Fearless (Taylor’s Version) include “That’s When,” “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “We Were Happy,” “You Don’t,” and “Bye Bye Baby.”

Anyone who follows Swift and Urban knows the country stars have a doting friendship and have performed together many times over the years.

As Swifties will recall, the Grammy-winning songbird was invited on tour with Urban in 2009, and she returned the invitation when he joined her onstage during her “1989 World Tour.”

"Someone absolutely incredible is about to come out on the stage," Swift told the crowd at the time. "This is someone who has sold 20 million records. This is someone who, more importantly, is an amazing human being. I actually opened up for his tour years ago. He's been so wonderful to me. He's one of the most talented people who's ever been born."

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor SwiftKeith Urban

Chat About Taylor Swift Seemingly Teases Keith Urban Collaboration 'From The Vault'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.