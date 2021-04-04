Here's What You Should Know Before Laminating COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card

With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility quickly expanding in the United States, more people are getting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's white vaccine record card, which is becoming a form of social currency.

The card shows proof that an individual has been vaccinated and, therefore, will allow to somewhat of a return to normalcy. Given the card's importance, many companies like Staples and Office Depot are offering free lamination to help keep it safe, but there are some things to consider beforehand via CNN.

If you are receiving the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you must make sure you have received both doses before getting your card laminated. Additionally, you must check that all your information -- name, date of birth, date and location of vaccine -- are correct on the card.

It is also recommended to create a backup of the card before laminating it such as taking a photo of the card after each dose.

"Take a picture after getting the first shot, then after the second one too, in case you lose the physical card," said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, via CNN. "Keep the picture on your phone, and email yourself a copy to be safe."

Wen also recommends making a photocopy of the card and storing it in the same place as other important documents, such as your birth certificate, before laminating the record card.

There is also concern that the lamination process could damage your card by smudging the ink or making it illegible. If this happens, or if you lose your card, you can contact your vaccine provider to get a new card.

The CDC directory of state health department immunization information systems (IIS) includes contact information of vaccine providers. The CDC doesn't have vaccination record information itself, but providers are required to report vaccinations to their state's IIS or registry, according to CNN.

Photo: Getty Images