Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison

Mossimo Giannulli is out of prison after being sentenced to five months behind bars for his involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.

According to a breaking report from In Touch, Giannulli, 57, has since been transferred to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management, where he will supposedly complete the remainder of his time. His release comes months after a judge denied his request to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

Giannulli, who was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, California, in November 2020, was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and 350 hours of community service.

“He was released three weeks earlier than planned. It’s Lori’s Easter surprise,” an insider told Us Weekly, confirming the fashion designer’s release this Saturday (April 3).

While behind bars, his son Gianni claimed his father had been forced into “solitary confinement” at the start of his imprisonment before being transferred to a minimum-security camp as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Gianni alleged his dad had “been locked in solitary confinement for one full month” and has been “only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower.”

Giannulli and his wife, Lori Loughlin, were arrested in March 2019. The couple entered guilty pleas in May 2020, admitting to paying $500,000 in bribes to facilitate their daughters Bella and Olivia’s admissions into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team.

Loughlin completed her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December 2020, and is ordered to finish two years of supervised release as well as 100 hours of community service.

Photo: Getty Images