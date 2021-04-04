Tom DeLonge Says A New Angels & Airwaves Single Is 'Coming In A Few Weeks'

DeLonge started talking about the single last month, when a fan lamented about his beloved blink-182 side project, Boxer Car Racer, only putting out one album.

"Box Car Racer is one of the best albums I've ever listened to, personally. I really wish it had continued," the fan tweeted. "I know Tom DeLonge says that Angels & Airwaves is a continuation of BCR, but none of AvA's albums have the same feel at all. (And I love all of AvA's stuff too)"

The message caught the eyes of DeLonge, who responded: "Stay tuned then for this first single from the new @AVABandOfficial album. Very BCR and that’s also why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album... As he gave it that feel u are describing."

Without giving any specific details about the new collection of songs, DeLonge has pumped fans up for its release, declared it AVA's "best yet" on several occasions.

Photo: Getty Images