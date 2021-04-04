Tom DeLonge Says A New Angels & Airwaves Single Is 'Coming In A Few Weeks'
By Katrina Nattress
April 4, 2021
Since 2019, Angels & Airwaves have shared three new tracks — "All That's Left Is Love," "Kiss and Tell" and" Rebel Girl — but it doesn't sound like any of them will appear on the band's upcoming album. Frontman Tom DeLonge spent the weekend teasing new content. On Saturday (April 3), he shared a photo teasing the project's lead single and when fans can expect to hear it. "@angelsandairwaves 1st single and music video coming in a few weeks," he wrote on Instagram. He followed that up with a post captioned "Music video #3 in the can" — sounds like they've been busy!
See both posts below.
DeLonge started talking about the single last month, when a fan lamented about his beloved blink-182 side project, Boxer Car Racer, only putting out one album.
"Box Car Racer is one of the best albums I've ever listened to, personally. I really wish it had continued," the fan tweeted. "I know Tom DeLonge says that Angels & Airwaves is a continuation of BCR, but none of AvA's albums have the same feel at all. (And I love all of AvA's stuff too)"
The message caught the eyes of DeLonge, who responded: "Stay tuned then for this first single from the new @AVABandOfficial album. Very BCR and that’s also why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album... As he gave it that feel u are describing."
Without giving any specific details about the new collection of songs, DeLonge has pumped fans up for its release, declared it AVA's "best yet" on several occasions.
Photo: Getty Images