13-Year-Old Driver Falls Asleep, Leads To Rollover Crash In Washington: WSP

A rollover wreck reportedly left three people, including a 13-year-old, injured in Washington, and authorities said the teen was the one behind the wheel.

KOMO reported that the incident happened Saturday night (April 3) in Grant County. Washington State Patrol said the teenage driver was traveling southbound on SR 243 when he fell asleep. That's what caused the car the leave the roadway, roll over and stop off the highway, according to troopers.

The two other passengers in the car were 31 and 21 years old, reporters said. No drugs or alcohol was involved, troopers added.

All three occupants were taken to a nearby hospital, and there's no word on the extent of their injuries at this time. KOMO noted that charges are pending against the 13-year-old.

There have been other unfortunate incidents involving car crashes and teenagers throughout the Evergreen State. Recently, a car slammed into a second-floor apartment in Kent and all six occupants in the vehicle were teens. A 15-year-old reportedly took his grandmother's truck and crashed it three times in Pierce County.

Photo: Getty Images