DMX In 'Dire' Condition As Kids Arrive At Hospital

Several of DMX's children have flown to New York to visit the rapper in the ICU.

According to TMZ, a number of DMX's kids recently arrived at the White Plains Hospital where he is being treated to visit their father whose condition remains "dire" following a heart attack.

Sources told the outlet, the 50-year-old rapper's children will only be allowed to see him one at a time due to COVID-19 regulations. It's unclear if the hospital has begun allowing some of DMX's kids into the ICU. TMZ also noted that it is unknown how many of X's 15 children have arrived to visit him.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after suffering a heart attack that reportedly stemmed from a drug overdose, per TMZ. The rapper remains on life support and continues to face "serious health issues," his family said in a statement.

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMXand us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," the family added.

DMX is currently in a "vegetative state," his manager, Nakia Walker, told The New York Times on Sunday (April 4). "We're just praying," he said.

Nakia told Buzzfeed News in a separate statement that DMX is "still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

On Monday (April 5), the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation hosted a vigil outside of White Plains Hospital in DMX's honor.

