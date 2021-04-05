Jeremiah Fraites Reimagines Nirvana's 'Heart-Shaped Box' On Piano
By Eliot Hill
April 5, 2021
While April 5 may just be another day to most people, it also marks the 27-year anniversary of the passing of Kurt Cobain who died in 1994 at the age of 27.
As one of many musicians who honored the legendary musician on social media, The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites took to social media on Monday to tribute the Nirvana singer with a cover of "Heart-Shaped Box."
“Out of all Nirvana songs ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ is my favorite. I remember listening to this song in the car while riding to middle school with my mom,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has one of the strongest melodies ever written. I did my best to honor this song and the amazing, Kurt Cobain. Today is the anniversary of his passing. 🖤 Rest In Peace Kurt, your music lives on forever.”
Fraites even did things a little differently with his cover by scaling back the song and playing "Heart-Shaped Box" strictly on piano adding a whole new emotional layer to the original.
“Oh wow...that’s incredible hearing that song on piano,” one fan commented while another wrote, “such a beautiful tribute.”
The Lumineers co-founder has been working hard on his solo music and plans on releasing the Piano Piano (Acoustic) EP on April 16. The EP comes after his debut solo album by the same name and will feature seven acoustic versions of songs from the album.
“To me, sitting at the piano is the greatest thing on Earth.” Fraites said in an interview with The Gazette.
Photo: Getty Images