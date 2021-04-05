Jeremiah Fraites Reimagines Nirvana's 'Heart-Shaped Box' On Piano

While April 5 may just be another day to most people, it also marks the 27-year anniversary of the passing of Kurt Cobain who died in 1994 at the age of 27.

As one of many musicians who honored the legendary musician on social media, The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites took to social media on Monday to tribute the Nirvana singer with a cover of "Heart-Shaped Box."

“Out of all Nirvana songs ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ is my favorite. I remember listening to this song in the car while riding to middle school with my mom,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has one of the strongest melodies ever written. I did my best to honor this song and the amazing, Kurt Cobain. Today is the anniversary of his passing. 🖤 Rest In Peace Kurt, your music lives on forever.”