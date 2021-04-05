Kannapolis Brewery Creates 'BlueLine' Beer To Benefit Local Charity

A Kannapolis brewery is offering a new craft beer that directly benefits local law enforcement, WCNC reports. Over the weekend, the Old Armor Beer Company introduced the community to its new "BlueLine" brew. Proceeds will go toward the Kannapolis Public Safety Assistance Association, an organization supporting first responders.

"We know it's not easy to get through, and they're a part of our community," said Kyle Lingafelt, one of the brewery's founders. "That's our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers. You know, they have families and they go out every day and risk their lives. The sacrifice they give — it just felt like something we should help them with."

According to WCNC, the Kannapolis Public Safety Assistance Association was founded recently to support firefighters but expanded its service to other first responders like law enforcement and dispatchers.

"We exist to help first responders and those who help others when they fall on hard times," said President Daniel Jenkins. "If your air conditioner unit goes out or unforeseen medical bill or anything like that, that's what we're here for."

The limited-release beer hopes to add to the brewery's charitable contributions from previous releases. In total, they have raised around $50,000 for other charities.

