Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley & More to Perform at 2021 ACM Awards
By Taylor Fields
April 5, 2021
The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards are only a few weeks away, but many of the genre's biggest stars will be taking over stages from three of Nashville's most iconic music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.
Performing during this year's ACM Awards are country stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young.
This year's show will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton on Sunday, April 18, and will air on CBS at 8pm ET. The annual awards show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Urban is up for Musical Event of the Year, while Guyton is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year.
Leading in nominations for the 2021 ACM Awards are Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris, each scoring six nods. Stapleton is up for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the year, Album of the Year for Starting Over, Song of the Year for his album's title track "Starting Over," and more. Meanwhile, Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the year for "The Bones," Video of the Year for "Better Than We Found It" and more.
Miranda Lambert follows Morris and Stapleton with five nominations, while Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett and producer Jay Joyce each received four nominations.
