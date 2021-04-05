Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley & More to Perform at 2021 ACM Awards

This year's show will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton on Sunday, April 18, and will air on CBS at 8pm ET. The annual awards show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Urban is up for Musical Event of the Year, while Guyton is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year.

Leading in nominations for the 2021 ACM Awards are Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris, each scoring six nods. Stapleton is up for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the year, Album of the Year for Starting Over, Song of the Year for his album's title track "Starting Over," and more. Meanwhile, Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the year for "The Bones," Video of the Year for "Better Than We Found It" and more.

Miranda Lambert follows Morris and Stapleton with five nominations, while Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett and producer Jay Joyce each received four nominations.