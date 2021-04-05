See Why State Farm Stadium's Vaccine Site Is Shifting To Evening Hours

The largest COVID-19 vaccination site in Arizona is shifting to evening hours as temperatures are starting to warm up across the state, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The extreme heat has caused the vaccination site at State Farm Stadium to shift hours.

"Melting. Way too hot... too dangerous."

The Arizona Health Department is pausing the 24-hour state-run site, making vaccines available only during the overnight hours from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The extremely hot temperatures make it dangerous for workers to stand on the sizzling pavement administering the doses for several hours at a time.

The department said that they are evaluating indoor options across the Valley to give daytime options for residents.

A new indoor drive-through vaccination site opened in Mesa today.

The new vaccination site will is located near Loop 202 and Power Road, and serves as a replacement for the state-run site that's was at Gilbert-Chandler Community College.

The Arizona Health Department said that the total dose numbers shouldn't be greatly affected by the switch.

Volunteers are still needed at the vaccination sites.

Photo: Getty Images