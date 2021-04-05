The Las Vegas Ballpark Is Hosting A Job Fair For Interested Applicants

The Las Vegas Ballpark is holding a job fair for those looking to work at the park, reported 8 News Now.

The job fair will be on Saturday, April 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Main Concourse.

Anyone interested in working at the ballpark will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers. There will be on-site interviews for open positions.

Those seeking a job are asked to bring an updated resume.

A few different organizations will be there sharing information about open positions.

The organizations in attendance will be:

Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark - open positions as retail sales associates, operations crew members, and fan experience ambassadors

- open positions as retail sales associates, operations crew members, and fan experience ambassadors WeServe - open positions in guest services

- open positions in guest services ABM - open positions as event cleaners and in housekeeping

- open positions as event cleaners and in housekeeping Contemporary Services Corporation- open positions in security

Masks are required for all in attendance, and there will be temperature checks on the way in.

The Las Vegas Ballpark stated that all of the on-sire interviews will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Photo: Getty Images