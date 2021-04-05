Feedback

Twenty One Pilots No Longer The Only Band To Spend 30 Weeks At No.1

By Eliot Hill

April 5, 2021

Twenty one pilots are no strangers to breaking records on and off the charts but it looks like Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph have some competition.

In a new Forbes report, twenty one pilots' impressive 30-week long rule of the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart has now been matched by an unlikely candidate. 

While being released nine months ago in July 2020, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s "Mood" has been in the No. 1 position on the charts for a total of 30 weeks and it doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. This means the smash hit is now tied with 2016's "Heathens" making history as the second longest-running song on the chart's history.

The song has also seen success on the Hot 100 as it peaked at the top spot — holding the No. 1 slot on both charts is its own historic achievement as well.

The 20-year-old rapper's hip-hop/rock track will need to stay in the top spot for over 40 more weeks though if it wants to beat the record for the most weeks at No. 1. That title is held by Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes" — which sat pretty for 76 weeks!

Dun and Joseph briefly ended Panic! At The Disco's run with their quarantine anthem, "Level Of Concern," almost exactly one year ago

If you're looking for twenty one pilots to take back control of the top slot, the guys have been busy working on the follow-up to 2018's Trench and The Clique is more than convinced they're gearing up to start their next era.

