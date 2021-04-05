Twenty One Pilots No Longer The Only Band To Spend 30 Weeks At No.1

Twenty one pilots are no strangers to breaking records on and off the charts but it looks like Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph have some competition.

In a new Forbes report, twenty one pilots' impressive 30-week long rule of the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart has now been matched by an unlikely candidate.

While being released nine months ago in July 2020, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s "Mood" has been in the No. 1 position on the charts for a total of 30 weeks and it doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. This means the smash hit is now tied with 2016's "Heathens" making history as the second longest-running song on the chart's history.

The song has also seen success on the Hot 100 as it peaked at the top spot — holding the No. 1 slot on both charts is its own historic achievement as well.