UNC Hires Hubert Davis As New Men's Basketball Coach

The short search for a new head coach for the University of North Carolina men's basketball team has come to a conclusion, with former assistant coach Hubert Davis taking the reins from veteran coach Roy Williams. Last week, Williams announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels.

"I'm proud, thankful, humbled, and appreciative of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina," said Coach Davis. "Go Tar Heels!"

Davis has been an assistant coach under Williams for the past nine seasons and, according to Sports Illustrated, was a favorite for the job and was even considered Williams' choice for his replacement. Aside from his assistant coaching gig, he spent time as head coach for the UNC JV team.