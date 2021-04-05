Feedback

UNC Hires Hubert Davis As New Men's Basketball Coach

By Sarah Tate

April 5, 2021

The short search for a new head coach for the University of North Carolina men's basketball team has come to a conclusion, with former assistant coach Hubert Davis taking the reins from veteran coach Roy Williams. Last week, Williams announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels.

"I'm proud, thankful, humbled, and appreciative of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina," said Coach Davis. "Go Tar Heels!"

Davis has been an assistant coach under Williams for the past nine seasons and, according to Sports Illustrated, was a favorite for the job and was even considered Williams' choice for his replacement. Aside from his assistant coaching gig, he spent time as head coach for the UNC JV team.

Davis played for UNC under coach Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992, and even made an appearance in the Final Four during his time with the team. After leaving school, SI reports, he played in the NBA for 12 years before becoming a college basketball analyst at ESPN. He returned to his Chapel Hill alma mater in 2012 to join Williams' staff.

"I am proud to lead this team, and I can't wait for all that comes next," he said.

The final vote to approve Davis as the new head coach for the Tar Heels will be held Monday (April 5) with the university's board of trustees. If approved, he will become the first African-American head coach in UNC basketball history.

Photo: Getty Images

