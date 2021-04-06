Gwen Stefani Says Her Anti-Aging Secret Involves Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani credits her anti-aging beauty to her love with her fiancé Blake Shelton.

Speaking with the Herald Sun, the pop star, 51, admitted that the country crooner is one of the reasons for her beauty. "Blake is the greatest guy," the pop star gushed to the Australian outlet. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos."

Stefani went on to admit how hard it is to age, but there’s a mentality that involves your inner beauty, too. "It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life," she confessed. "Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight, it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

At the end of the day, Stefani recognizes what a big factor physical beauty plays in the industry, so she's leaned into the concept in a positive way, of course. "People talk about my aging as a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too," she added.

Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck. The two are currently planning their wedding for 2021 and have received offers from Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus for musical entertainment at their ceremony.