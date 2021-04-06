Nashville Dedicates 500 Vaccinations Each Day For Hospitality Workers

Tennessee expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16 and up this week, but it could still take a while to schedule an appointment due to the increased demand across the state. This has left many workers in Nashville's hospitality industry wondering when they can finally get their shot at the vaccine. According to the Nashville Scene, the Metro Public Health Department is creating a pathway to vaccination aimed at employees of some of Nashville's biggest businesses.

Workers in the hospitality industry, including hotels and restaurants, have been hit hard by the pandemic. Several businesses closed down, either temporarily or permanently, and when they reopened, many employees had to weigh their options of going back to work or continuing quarantining at home. Now that vaccines have been made widely available, they have to navigate scheduling an appointment alongside thousands of other Tennesseans each day.

The Nashville Health Department has formed a plan aimed at providing more vaccines for workers in the city's hospitality and service industries. From April 7 to April 13, the city will set aside 500 appointments each day for these employees, vaccinating each patient with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at vaccination clinics across the county.

To sign up, visit the Metro Health's dedicated registration website here.

Photo: Getty Images