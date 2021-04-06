Over 6,500 Winners Score Big Using Same Numbers In North Carolina Lottery

Whenever you try your hand at a lottery ticket, you may play with the numbers given to you or you may choose numbers with some personal significance, like a birthday or anniversary. If you're playing in North Carolina, however, you may want to try something simpler: 1-1-1. Over the weekend, more than 6,500 people using this combination won big in the Carolina Pick 3 drawing, UPI reports.

On Sunday (April 4), 6,523 tickets matched the winning numbers and won prizes totaling $2.4 million. The simple combo, also known as "trips," are some of the most popular numbers for players of the game, according to lottery officials.

While it seems as if this trips combination actually being chosen may be rare, it's not the first time, even recently, that this has happened. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the winning combo has appeared two other times in the last month.

"This is the third time in two weeks that trips of 1-1-1 have come up in Pick 3 drawings," lottery officials said in a statement. "The other times occurred in the eventing drawing on March 3 and the daytime drawing on March 28."

According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000.

